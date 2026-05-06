FSB fighters tracked the flight of the UAV, and destroyed two groups of saboteurs in Konstantinovka.

Adding:

Ukraine says that Russia did not accept the ceasefire proposed by Zelensky.

According to local authorities, Kharkov has been under attack by drones since the morning.

The media is reporting explosions in Zaporozhye and Krivoy Rog

More from yesterday:

UKRAINIAN MEDIA: "THE SILENCE REGIME STARTED"





Ukraine will continue the ceasefire regime if Russia also observes the silence. Kirill Budanov stated that the next step is up to Moscow:





"The truce introduced by Ukraine testifies to a genuine desire for peace on our part. Not tied to any dates for the sake of imposing ideological dogmas, but for the sake of preserving human life and restoring security."

"If the ceasefire announced by the President is mutual, we will continue it. And this will give us, albeit small, hope for establishing a lasting peace, "

🐻Will the first Ukrainian "silent" drones hit Russia in more or less than 6 hours?

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 6, 2026

▪️Talks about a truce from Zelensky (supposedly due to start that night) were dashed by Kiev's drone attack on Dzhankoy in Crimea, killing 5 people. The peninsula repelled the attack alongside the hero city of Sevastopol, where 14 UAVs were shot down. 38 drones were shot down over the Kherson region.

▪️An attack on Cheboksary last night also claimed civilian lives, and the enemy reported the destruction of a military plant. In the Leningrad region - of an industrial enterprise. The problem of the enemy's long-range drones will only intensify, and simple solutions like MOGs in view of drone control via satellite communication (not just Starlink) are not always effective anymore. Moreover, British FP-5 missiles have proven their effectiveness.

▪️Russia announced a truce later, from May 8, so it did not hold back in its strikes on Dnepropetrovsk (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/269116?single) and the ports of Odessa.

▪️In the Bryansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine used MLRS Grad to strike at civilians in the Belaya Berezka settlement of the Trubchevsky district. Five people were injured, including one child. In the Aleynikovo settlement of the Starodubsky district, an FPV drone killed a member of the territorial defense of the State Unitary Enterprise "Center for Special Operations" of the Bryansk region.

▪️In the Sumy region, the Army Group "North" assault units advanced up to 550 meters on fifteen sections. Skirmishes continue in Kondratovka and the surrounding areas of the settlement. A counterattack on Miropelevo was repelled.

▪️In the Kursk region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a gas station in the city of Lgov, injuring two civilians.

▪️In the Belgorod region, near the Dmitrievka village of the Shebekinsky district, a drone detonated near a group of children. A 14-year-old girl suffered a mine-explosion injury and a barotrauma. In the Laptevka settlement of the Rakityansky district, a tractor working in the field was attacked by an FPV drone, killing the tractor driver. Belgorod was attacked by two UAF drones, injuring two civilians, including an 11-year-old child.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" reports advancing up to 400 meters in the Vovchansk sector. Stubborn small-arms fighting continues in the forests of Vovchansk district along the right bank of the Vovcha River, as well as in Chaikovka.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, our forces are engaged in heavy fighting. The enemy is attempting counterattacks; intense clash engagements are underway. In the Chasov Yar area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are also attacking.

▪️On the Kupyansk direction, battles are ongoing in the city and in the south of the direction. On the Velikoburlyuk direction, our assault units advanced up to 200 meters in the northwest of the Kupyansk district, but this is again to the rescue of the GrA "North", stretching the enemy's reserves.

▪️The Zaporozhye front and the Kherson region - no changes. Positional battles are ongoing, the Army Group "East" is creating conditions for further work on the Dnipropetrovsk direction and west of Gulyaypole. The enemy is launching attacks on energy and civilian targets.

The Report was compiled by:

⚡️ Two Majors (two_majors)