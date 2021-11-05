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SMHP: Please Don't Get Trapped In The (FB) 'Metaverse'! [05.11.2021]
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122 views • November 05, 2021
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots.
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
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Theophilus Most Excellent - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheophilusMostExcellent
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End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
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You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
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https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
Shaking My Head Productions
24836 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mrjULsPhIxoV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................
Theophilus Most Excellent - https://www.youtube.com/c/TheophilusMostExcellent
..................
End Song by Debra Snipes Seek Jesus
...............................
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
Shaking My Head Productions
24836 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mrjULsPhIxoV/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
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