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CEASE-FIRE, DAY 12 - FRI, MAY 21, GUESTS - BARRY SHAW (ISRAEL) DAN GORDON, ALAN KORNMAN
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50 views • July 18, 2021
Israel Cease-Fire, Tom Trento and Suzi Gold and very special guests discuss Israel, Gaza and what Gaza has become with that "Two-State" solution. Why would Israel give them more land when Hamas went into Gaza and destroyed what could have been a coastal paradise!?
Guests: Dan Gordon, Ret. IDF & Hollywood script writer what Israel has done and where they should go to gain control for the citizens of Israel (Not just the Jews!) Also, Barry Shaw - Author & Journalist on events in Israel, and Alan Kornmann, a member of The United West team who calmly filmed an event only to be assaulted.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
Guests: Dan Gordon, Ret. IDF & Hollywood script writer what Israel has done and where they should go to gain control for the citizens of Israel (Not just the Jews!) Also, Barry Shaw - Author & Journalist on events in Israel, and Alan Kornmann, a member of The United West team who calmly filmed an event only to be assaulted.
Join The United West, daily to hear from the experts, many in Israel, on the ground reporting live. We will be LIVE here on YT, on FB, and across as many sites as we can reach, educating as many as we can reach!
Please help us continue our daily reporting, giving you the facts. Share our videos and links. We defend Israel today, and always!
Contact us at: [email protected]
Donate here: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
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