The Truth About Gender Affirming Care | Dr. Ann Gillies

Dr. Gillies has a Phd. in the Philosophy of Professional Counselling. She spoke at the CHP Ontario Council’s Conference “Demolishing Arguments” held on October 18, 2025 in Ingersoll, Ontario.





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/