Gaffney on Risk of CCP’s ‘Old Friends’ That Have Populated Wall Street and the White House

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https://gnews.org/post/pdc7b874
06/23/2022 Frank Gaffney: Old friends of the Chinese Communist Party not only populate Wall Street, but also penetrate deep into the U.S. government. They are not only helping the CCP as lobbyists, but also helping the CCP to achieve its goal of world conquest with precision, which is a complete act of treason.