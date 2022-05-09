Steve Bannon on Mark Esper's Admission: This Was a Coup - This Was Treason



“I Believe You’ll Go to Prison” – Steve Bannon Destroys Mark Esper’s ’60 Minutes’ Interview and Admission that He Was Involved in Plotting Against the President – Also Known as a Coup



On Sunday former Defense Secretary went on “60 Minutes” and admitted how he and other members of the US military went behind President Trump’s back to make their own rules.



President Trump released a statement on Esper before the show aired last night calling Esper a weak and ineffective leader.



On Monday’s War Room, Steve Bannon absolutely destroyed the former Trump Secretary of Defense following his “60 Minutes” appearance.



During his interview, Mark Esper admitted he was working behind President Trump’s back with General Mark Milley to thwart any alleged moves by President Trump. Bannon mocked Esper noting that President Trump was the first US President in decades to deescalate and NOT start a new war for the United States.