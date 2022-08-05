Truth About The Vaccine At Tipping Point Says Dr. Malone

The evil doers who pushed this vaccine are backtracking and trying to rewrite history. We must continue to wake people up with the truth to get us over the tipping point.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





Video Source:

War Room Pandemic - Dr. Malone: The CCP ‘Leveraged’ Corona Virus To Destroy The Western World

https://rumble.com/v1ercyt-dr.-malone-the-ccp-leveraged-corona-virus-to-destroy-the-western-world.html