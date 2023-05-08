Brighteon Broadcast News, May 8, 2023 - BLACKOUTS COMING - US Energy Commissioner warns of "system-wide, extensive power outages" ahead

0:00 Intro
1:35 Crypto Currency News
11:56 Violence
29:00 ATF
34:50 Rubik's Cube
44:40 Extensive Power Outages
59:55 Interview with Tau Braun
- Bitcoin congestion making it SLOW, expensive and non-scalable
- "Activation Day" for foreign national militant migrants coming soon
- They will be ordered to destroy the domestic infrastructure and kill Americans
- Small taste of violence spilling onto the streets witnessed this weekend in Texas
- How Rubik's Cube skills can translate into AR-15 trigger proficiency
- US FERC Commissioner Mark Christie warns the entire US power grid is about to crater
- "System-wide, extensive power outages" are now a certainty
- Fossil fuel systems being deliberately taken off line much faster than they are being replaced
- Dems keep pushing electric cars, stoves and hot water heaters, INCREASING demand on the grid
- When the grid goes down, total chaos ensues, ALL BY DESIGN
- The USA will be brought to its knees as the CCP attacks and narco drug cartels invade
- Interview with Dr. Tau Braun
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
