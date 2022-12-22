Tying It All Together | Dr Vernon Coleman

It’s just before Christmas 2022 and this is video number 318. I was a mere lad with hair when I started making videos just under three years ago. It seems like a lifetime and a half away.
Back In April 2022, I made a video entitled ‘We have eight months’ in which I pointed out that we were on the brink of the Great Reset.
Well, the eight months are up and we’re in a world where everything we do is controlled by the conspirators. We are already part of the way into the nightmare I talked about when I made my video entitled ‘Nightmare on your street’. The social credit scheme which controls the Chinese population is already with us......cont'd
