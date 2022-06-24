NO WAY: Hillary Clinton Breaks News About Her 2024 Presidential Run

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Ivory Hecker From NextNewsNetwork.com Reports, Hillary Clinton said that running for president in 2024 was “out of the question” for her in an interview published in the Financial Times on Friday. The First Lady said that she expects President Joe Biden to be reelected in 2024, and she also made it very clear that she has no intention of running.