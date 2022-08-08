Good News! Good News! Good News!

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Stan Johnson at The Prophecy Club
Today Pastor Stan shares Good News! We take a look at new and other Prophecies concerning the return of DJT.
00:00 - Two President Dolls
08:43 - Expectancies of War
09:51 - DJT Will be Back
13:26 - Arrests Ensure DJT Inaugurated
17:36 - Internal Revolution
18:46 - Arrests Leads to Suitcase Nukes
20:25 - Emergency Alert: DJT is Back
26:30 - Joseph’s Kitchen
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