President Donald J Trump Interview: Lara Trump on The Right View

March 31, 2021

The Right View with President Donald J Trump and Lara Trump



During President Donald Trump’s banned interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, he teased a potential run for a second term as President in 2024, and suggested that the infamous Trump rallies will soon return.

After discussing Joe Biden, his bans from social media, and the media’s willful refusal to report negative news about Biden or positive news about Trump, the Lara Trump asked, “The other question people all want to know — and I know you’re not ready to answer it yet — but do we have hope that there’s a possibility to see Donald Trump run again in 2024?”



“You do have hope, that I can tell you. You do have hope,” President Trump replied. “We love our country, this country. We all owe a lot to our country, but now, we have to help our country.”



Lara Trump proceeded to ask, “Will we ever be able to attend another Trump rally?” President Trump responded in the affirmative.



“Oh yeah, sure, I think so,” said the 45th President. “In fact, we’re thinking about doing one relatively soon just to let everybody know that there’s hope in the future.”