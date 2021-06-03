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#FauciEmails Reveal He's A Self Obsessed Man Who Constantly Contradicted Himself On COVID
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20 views • June 03, 2021
National File has examined all 3,200 pages of the #FauciEmails and found startling examples of hypocrisy, flip flopping, and egotistical behavior from the so-called "America's Doctor".
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b928c9306cad65525c79ce
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60b928c9306cad65525c79ce
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