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Vax deaths are suicide say life insurance companies
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5763 views • April 26, 2022
Get life insurance, Get the JAB, DIE from having the jab.
Life insurance won’t pay out because the jab is experimental and you committed suicide.
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/health-healing/vax-deaths-are-suicide-say-life-insurance-companies/
Life insurance won’t pay out because the jab is experimental and you committed suicide.
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/health-healing/vax-deaths-are-suicide-say-life-insurance-companies/
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