When post-1960s Western nations become female witchcraft rebellion then populace get demon-possessed
ChristianRapture
ChristianRapture
518 followers
35 views • 1 day ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). When the post-1960s Western feminist nations become a society of "female witchcraft rebellion" and its millions of Christian churches become the world's witchcraft headquarter, then the 1960s "psychedelic drugs demon-possessed & rock music demon-possessed & multiple reptilian hybrid Satanist male sex partners demon-possessed & New Age witchcraft demon spirit guide channeling demon-possessed" witch grandmothers' granddaughters become demon-possessed by their ancestral family fallen angel spirits, and God’s judgment falls on that nation just as in Noah’s Atlantis days. The millions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender God’s-Word-mockers” fake Christian community’ 50% to 80% (depending on the church denomination) divorce rate single mothers’ demon-possessed children, who become fake unbiblical job position pastors & church staff & Christian ministry leaders, worship hundreds of redefined Bible verses’ hundreds of fake foreign gods to remove God’s spiritual protection and to corrupt the family & society, so they bring in millions of Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witch globalist elites into their churches & governments, who release millions of Noah’s days Atlantis fallen angels from the abyss to exterminate the human specie with sword & plague & famine & demon armies out of the abyss. The fake Christian in the video, who is trying to cast out a fallen angel from his vampire witch sister, is a fake Christian like the “seven sons of Sceva,” so he is trying to “compel” by the so-called “power” of Christ & urge the fallen angel to leave his sister, who is a witch and who wants the fallen angel to inhabit her body so that she can have supernatural powers as a vampire, instead of like a real Christian who would “command” the fallen angel to leave a person, who wants to be delivered from the evil spirit, by the “authority & name” of Jesus. So that is probably why the fallen angel is laughing at this fake Christian, who does not have a clue what he is saying or doing and for trying to use God’s authority when he is not even a Christian by trying to imitate the Christians casting out demons.


Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

 

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

 

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #Illuminati #NWO #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #GMO #chemtrail #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine

healthtrumppoliticsfoodbiblegospelchristjesussalvationvaccinechristianeconomyprayerprophecychurchmoneyfaithwarnwopatriotilluminatiend timesnuclearcovid
