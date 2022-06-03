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Legal Expert: 'We can't discount Clinton lawyer Sussmann had favorable jury'
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20 views • June 03, 2022
Legal expert Zach Smith of the Heritage Foundation told One America News that many jurors were likely sympathetic to Michael Sussmann, the Clinton campaign attorney who was acquitted of charges that he lied to the FBI regarding the Russia collusion hoax. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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