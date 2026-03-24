RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-498874

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/DeconstructingSentience





Here’s our FULL INTERVIEW with the lovely Marina Jacobi for documentary “Deconstructing Sentience: From Chaos to Coherence,” who’s spot-on channelled information is EVEN MORE relevant today than it was when we recorded this interview back in February 2019.





Don’t miss Marina in-depth & uncut on AI, Heart-structure, crypto, Archon grids, service to self vs. service to other parallel realities / Earths & creating new platforms by training your consciousness!





We also discuss timelines, quantum manifestation protocol, energy philanthropy, grids, abundance, navigating shifts in consciousness, & insights on what’s happening in the collective RIGHT NOW!





Stay tuned for our sequel “Further Deconstructing Sentience: Approaching Ascension” to be released in the near future.





www.deconstructingsentience.com





More information on Marina Jacobi:





Marina Jacobi, Channel, Author “The Harmonic Reactor” & “Nanotechnology” & Founder, “Energy Philanthropy”

https://www.marinajacobi.com

www.energyphilanthropy.org (to come)





Marina Jacobi started automatic writing as a little girl and could detect energy from people, like sickness or problems. She had vivid dreams that were becoming true. Through the writing she was connecting with different loved ones that passed away. Years later she started to connect with different beings, like the Council of Nine, the Galactic Federation, and the Pleiadians, from a higher dimension of frequency and hybrids including higher order of consciousness.





She then started to telepathically connect to and hear everything. They started to teach her everything about consciousness and the new metaphysics that is the bridge between matter and consciousness. They also guided her on how to completely detox the body. This material is known as the “Quantum Manifestation Protocol” & there is a series of videos on YouTube that explain how to create realities. This is very important for humanity, and this is just the beginning.





/ @theharmonicreactor





Marina’s channeled books to date:

The Harmonic Reactor

NanoTechnology

Downloads Predictions

The Scientific Download

https://www.marinajacobi.com/books





#DeconstructingSentience

#QuantumManifestationProtocol

#EnergyPhilanthropy

#Consciousness

#ParallelRealities

#MarinaJacobi

#FurtherDeconstructingSentience





Source:

https://youtu.be/2NpLZFAv-Qg?si=xR7DRnUTl1BpaVaR