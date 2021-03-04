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** CHILDREN OF MANKIND IN PERIL ** Adam/Tucker 02/Mar/2021
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140 views • March 04, 2021
** SMART – Sustainability, Monitoring, Assessing, Rating, Tracking
** This Video and Article both fail to mention the negative effects that Micro–Wave Radiation and Vaccines have on human reproduction. The Main Stream Media and our government are failing to inform Americans of the dangers these technologies present to the survival of the human species.
** Scientist says sperm counts are dropping so low that human reproduction may soon be a thing of the past ** Adams/Tucker – 01/Feb/2021
- Natural News, Ethan Huff - 03/Feb/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-sperm-counts-dropping-low-human-reproduction-impossible.html#
(Natural News) Men today only have about half the amount of sperm that their grandfathers did, and the situation is getting progressively worse with each passing day.
Shanna Swan, PhD, published a paper back in 2017 about this infertility phenomenon. More recently, she published a book about how endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) and other factors are destroying men’s bodies at an unprecedented rate.
Women are likewise suffering from a decline in egg quality, which is leading to more miscarriages. However, men seem to be enemy number one of the depopulation agenda, which is taking aim at their reproductive function like never before in history.
If things continue on their current trajectory, most people will need assisted reproductive technology to procreate by the year 2050, Swan warns.
In an interview, Swan explained that there are thousands of untested chemicals out there that men and women are exposed to every single day that are assaulting their reproductive function.
“The endocrine disruptors that I have studied the most are the phthalates,” she explained. “It’s a big class of chemicals. Several of them make plastics soft and flexible. Others have the ability to promote absorption and retention.”
Many of these chemicals are found in personal care products that go directly through the skin, she warns. They are also found in scented products that are easily inhaled through the nose.
Food is another common source of EDCs, especially the kind that is packaged in plastic and either frozen or heated, which helps to release them into food.
Bisphenols like bisphenol-A (BPA) are another class of EDC that is prolific throughout the environment. They work to lower testosterone and feminize men, hence why many men are now unable to reproduce.
If things continue the way they are, there will eventually be no more humans
Then we have pesticides like Roundup (glyphosate), which is widely used in American agriculture to increase profits. Roundup causes cancer, among other harm, and yet regulators could not care less.
“These are hormonally active in many, many ways, depending on the particular formation,” Swan says. “They get into our foods. They’ve also been found in people who are handling these products occupationally.”
All of this combined with a more sedentary lifestyle has turned many men into testosterone-deficient blobs who chug beer, another estrogen enhancer, while sitting around all the time.
This is not the way men were designed to live, and yet modern America tells them to do all of the wrong things and none of the right things, which is killing off their ability to reproduce.
Being fat is perhaps the most damaging thing for a man’s body in perpetuity because fat is where EDCs are stored. As a man loses weight, many of these EDCs are then released, causing more problems.
Men who eat organic food fare better than those who do not, however EDCs can still be hidden even in organic products depending on how they were manufactured or how they are stored.
“We can’t buy our way out of this problem,” Swan warns. “We also can’t recycle our way out of this problem. We need much more fundamental changes.”
Such changes include ridding society of every single noxious chemical out there that provides no benefits to humans other than increased profits for Big Chemical. Most chemicals are never proven safe before being approved, and the consequence is widespread illness and infertility.
“I think the more that we can show effects on people’s health right now – increased obesity, more erectile dysfunction, less sexual satisfaction, more menstrual problems – the more they’ll listen,” says Swan about how to reach more people about this important issue.
More related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.news.
Sources for this article include:
Medium.com
NaturalNews.com
** This Video and Article both fail to mention the negative effects that Micro–Wave Radiation and Vaccines have on human reproduction. The Main Stream Media and our government are failing to inform Americans of the dangers these technologies present to the survival of the human species.
** Scientist says sperm counts are dropping so low that human reproduction may soon be a thing of the past ** Adams/Tucker – 01/Feb/2021
- Natural News, Ethan Huff - 03/Feb/2021
- Article: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-03-03-sperm-counts-dropping-low-human-reproduction-impossible.html#
(Natural News) Men today only have about half the amount of sperm that their grandfathers did, and the situation is getting progressively worse with each passing day.
Shanna Swan, PhD, published a paper back in 2017 about this infertility phenomenon. More recently, she published a book about how endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) and other factors are destroying men’s bodies at an unprecedented rate.
Women are likewise suffering from a decline in egg quality, which is leading to more miscarriages. However, men seem to be enemy number one of the depopulation agenda, which is taking aim at their reproductive function like never before in history.
If things continue on their current trajectory, most people will need assisted reproductive technology to procreate by the year 2050, Swan warns.
In an interview, Swan explained that there are thousands of untested chemicals out there that men and women are exposed to every single day that are assaulting their reproductive function.
“The endocrine disruptors that I have studied the most are the phthalates,” she explained. “It’s a big class of chemicals. Several of them make plastics soft and flexible. Others have the ability to promote absorption and retention.”
Many of these chemicals are found in personal care products that go directly through the skin, she warns. They are also found in scented products that are easily inhaled through the nose.
Food is another common source of EDCs, especially the kind that is packaged in plastic and either frozen or heated, which helps to release them into food.
Bisphenols like bisphenol-A (BPA) are another class of EDC that is prolific throughout the environment. They work to lower testosterone and feminize men, hence why many men are now unable to reproduce.
If things continue the way they are, there will eventually be no more humans
Then we have pesticides like Roundup (glyphosate), which is widely used in American agriculture to increase profits. Roundup causes cancer, among other harm, and yet regulators could not care less.
“These are hormonally active in many, many ways, depending on the particular formation,” Swan says. “They get into our foods. They’ve also been found in people who are handling these products occupationally.”
All of this combined with a more sedentary lifestyle has turned many men into testosterone-deficient blobs who chug beer, another estrogen enhancer, while sitting around all the time.
This is not the way men were designed to live, and yet modern America tells them to do all of the wrong things and none of the right things, which is killing off their ability to reproduce.
Being fat is perhaps the most damaging thing for a man’s body in perpetuity because fat is where EDCs are stored. As a man loses weight, many of these EDCs are then released, causing more problems.
Men who eat organic food fare better than those who do not, however EDCs can still be hidden even in organic products depending on how they were manufactured or how they are stored.
“We can’t buy our way out of this problem,” Swan warns. “We also can’t recycle our way out of this problem. We need much more fundamental changes.”
Such changes include ridding society of every single noxious chemical out there that provides no benefits to humans other than increased profits for Big Chemical. Most chemicals are never proven safe before being approved, and the consequence is widespread illness and infertility.
“I think the more that we can show effects on people’s health right now – increased obesity, more erectile dysfunction, less sexual satisfaction, more menstrual problems – the more they’ll listen,” says Swan about how to reach more people about this important issue.
More related news can be found at ChemicalViolence.news.
Sources for this article include:
Medium.com
NaturalNews.com
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