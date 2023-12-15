Create New Account
ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Friday 12/15/23 • NATO CROSSES PUTIN’S RED LINE, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars
Ron Gibson Channel
1507 views
Published 12 hours ago

EMERGENCY ALERT: NATO CROSSES PUTIN’S RED LINE, ACCELERATES PLAN FOR UKRAINE TO ENTER NATO AS BOTH SIDES MOBILIZE FOR TOTAL WAR

Jack Posobiec joins the broadcast to cover the latest developments on this and more! DO NOT miss this!

Also, Jones will be exposing the secrets of Artificial Intelligence and how humanity can win with in-studio guest Mike Adams!


*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

