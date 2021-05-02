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Biden says he likes kids better than people,
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22 views • May 02, 2021
Joe Biden comes straight out and says it, that he has an unhealthy interest in chidlren , which is actually Pedophilia.
Meet brother Frank Biden's partner Mindy Ward up close and personal with Uncle Joe
in ta Rose garden pose: in August 2016 before a state dinner for the prime minister of Singapore
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7961825/Meet-Frank-Biden-Joes-brother-place-inner-circle-resume-raises-questions.html
Meet brother Frank Biden's partner Mindy Ward up close and personal with Uncle Joe
in ta Rose garden pose: in August 2016 before a state dinner for the prime minister of Singapore
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7961825/Meet-Frank-Biden-Joes-brother-place-inner-circle-resume-raises-questions.html
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