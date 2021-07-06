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President Barack Obama | Predictions From 2008
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110 views • July 06, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3562/president-barack-obama-predictions-from-2008
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3562-president-barack-obama-predictions-from-2008
After the election of President Barack Obama in November 2008, Stefan Molyneux made predictions about how Obama's "revolutionary" presidency of "hope" and "change" would ultimately turn out. Going back a video uploaded on November 5th, 2008, Stefan responds to his younger self and the accuracy of his prior forecast.
Original Video: November 5th, 2008
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2YsJVF-920
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3562-president-barack-obama-predictions-from-2008
After the election of President Barack Obama in November 2008, Stefan Molyneux made predictions about how Obama's "revolutionary" presidency of "hope" and "change" would ultimately turn out. Going back a video uploaded on November 5th, 2008, Stefan responds to his younger self and the accuracy of his prior forecast.
Original Video: November 5th, 2008
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2YsJVF-920
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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