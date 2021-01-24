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BUBBLES - TOO MANY ? HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH ? AUSTRALIAN POINT of VIEW
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120 views • January 24, 2021
BUBBLES - TOO MANY ? HOW MUCH IS TOO MUCH ? AUSTRALIAN POINT of VIEW
How Much Is Too Much? - With Tarric Brooker aired Friday January 22, 2021
MARTIN NORTH CEO, DIGITAL FINANCE ANALYTICS ( DFA )
*CONTENTS*
0:00 Start
0:20 Introduction
0:57 Stimulus Is Massive
7:20 Tapering?
10:00 Home Price Rises?
12:30 Risks Ahead
15:32 Auction Fever
21:40 Commercial Property Risks
30:00 US Stimulus
33:30 Where Do Trump Voters Go?
39:00 How Real Is The Divide?
40:00 Social Media - Publishers?
45:36 Religion As Politics
50:40 Propaganda and Theatre
53:00 Some Real Imperatives ... But...
56:45 Close
Tarric is @AvidCommentator on Twitter.
Go to the Walk The World Universe at https://walktheworld.com.au/
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe to our research alerts
Please consider supporting our work via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DigitalFinanc...
Or make a one off contribution to help cover our costs via PayPal at: https://www.paypal.me/MartinDFA
We also can received bitcoins at: 13zBL1oRib9VJu8Uc9zUGNhxKDBBgUpDN1
Please share this post to help to spread the word about the state of things....
Caveat Emptor! Note: this is NOT financial or property advice!!
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
How Much Is Too Much? - With Tarric Brooker aired Friday January 22, 2021
MARTIN NORTH CEO, DIGITAL FINANCE ANALYTICS ( DFA )
*CONTENTS*
0:00 Start
0:20 Introduction
0:57 Stimulus Is Massive
7:20 Tapering?
10:00 Home Price Rises?
12:30 Risks Ahead
15:32 Auction Fever
21:40 Commercial Property Risks
30:00 US Stimulus
33:30 Where Do Trump Voters Go?
39:00 How Real Is The Divide?
40:00 Social Media - Publishers?
45:36 Religion As Politics
50:40 Propaganda and Theatre
53:00 Some Real Imperatives ... But...
56:45 Close
Tarric is @AvidCommentator on Twitter.
Go to the Walk The World Universe at https://walktheworld.com.au/
Find more at https://digitalfinanceanalytics.com/b... where you can subscribe to our research alerts
Please consider supporting our work via Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DigitalFinanc...
Or make a one off contribution to help cover our costs via PayPal at: https://www.paypal.me/MartinDFA
We also can received bitcoins at: 13zBL1oRib9VJu8Uc9zUGNhxKDBBgUpDN1
Please share this post to help to spread the word about the state of things....
Caveat Emptor! Note: this is NOT financial or property advice!!
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.
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