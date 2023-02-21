https://gettr.com/post/p28z7r65c8d
2/20/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: “Xi the Dead Emperor'', or “Big-head Xi” is currently focusing on arresting private business owners and financial middlemen around the world. Meanwhile he is downplaying the balloon incident
#Ukraine #BalloonIncident #MassiveArresting #financialsector #JackMa #PeterMa #Hunan #Beijing #Shuanggui
2/20/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇、习大脑袋现在关注的不是气球事件，而是在全世界狂抓私营企业家和金融贩子们
#乌克兰 #气球事件 #金融大抓捕 #马云 #马明哲 #招行 #湖南 #北京 #双规
