Netanyahu gloats over killings of Iranian officials? - said on a recorded message from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem Post

Netanyahu gloats over killings of Iranian officials

Adding first, from earlier today:

Iran officially acknowledges that Major General Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Iranian "Basij" forces, was killed in an airstrike.



Video description: Iranian authorities confirm the death of National Security Council secretary Ali Larijani.

❗️Iran has officially confirmed the death of the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, as a result of an Israeli strike carried out last night.

Along with Larijani, his son, Mortez Larijani, his deputy, Alireza Bayat, and members of his security team were killed in the strike.

Video description: Netanyahu gloats over killings of Iranian officials

War criminal Benjamin Netanyahu called on Iranians to celebrate the killing of their own officials following Israeli strikes.

💬 “This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire. So celebrate, and Happy Nowruz,” he said in a video address surrounded by top Israeli military officials.

Adding, is this more AI?

Here's a comment found with this video, (Lmaaooo another deepfake. Internet sleuths were quick to point out this was from a cabinet meeting last year 🤣)

Bibi's video words, from Jerusalem Post article partial, ('on a recorded message') says below:

"I am here with Israel's Defense Minister, our Chief of Staff, the head of the Mossad, our chief of Air Force, and our senior commanders," Netanyahu said on a recorded message from the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"In the past 24 hours, we have knocked out two of the terror chieftains, the top terrorist chieftains of this tyranny," he added, referring to the killing of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Basij paramilitary militia.

"Our aircraft are hitting the terror operatives on the ground, in the crossroads, in the city squares. This is meant to enable the brave people of Iran to celebrate the Festival of Fire," Netanyahu continued in the message.

"So celebrate, and happy Nowruz. We are watching from above," Netanyahu concluded.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/defense-news/article-890319