Are ‘Aliens’ Really Demons? Globalists, Fallen Angels & The Coming Digital ID System - Dr. Stella Immanuel

We sat down with Dr. Stella Immanuel to discuss one of the most controversial and prophetic topics of our time — Are "aliens" really demons? She explains how fallen angels, advanced technology, and the rise of globalist control could all tie into biblical prophecy and the coming digital ID system. From UFO disclosures to spiritual deception, this episode exposes what's really happening behind the scenes and how believers can discern truth in these last days.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is a physician, author, and outspoken advocate for medical freedom and faith-based healing. A board-certified primary care physician with over 30 years of experience, she gained national attention for her bold stance on early treatment protocols and natural immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Beyond medicine, she is a devout Christian minister, founder of Fire Power Ministries, and a strong proponent of spiritual warfare in health and daily life. Dr. Immanuel is also a dedicated entrepreneur, integrating holistic and naturopathic approaches into her medical practice to empower individuals to take control of their well-being. Passionate, fearless, and unapologetic, she continues to challenge mainstream narratives, advocating for faith, freedom, and the right to medical choice.