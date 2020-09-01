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CAN WE TRUST THE BIBLE
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18 views • September 01, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell talks about the reasons for prayer and fasting and explains why it is an important part in the life of a Christian. The second part of the sermon explains why we can trust the bible. Andrew shows all the points why the bible is the inspired Word of God.
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