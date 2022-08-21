The Weaponized FBI's Rogue Raids

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One of The Brave Patriots and Loyal Warriors is Roger Stone...
And Like My President Donald Trump They Invaded His Home.
They are Now Realizing That They Have Cut Their Own Throats...
For Their Tyrannical Actions Have Awakened Our Sleeping Nation...
Their Ways are The Ways of Dictators and Now All Note.