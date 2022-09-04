CRITICAL Health Warning to the UK Church on Omicron Boosters (September 2022)

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In this critical video message, I am directly warning against the updated anti-Omicron booster campaign beginning in the UK in September 2022. Please avoid any more injections, as the consequences to individual and public health may be devastating.
I have already extensively documented #AllTheRisks across toxicology, molecular biology, virology, immunology and epidemiology in a fully independent biosecurity risk assessment at alltherisks.com.