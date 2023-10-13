Create New Account
2017 Arab-Islamic-American Summit Speech by President Trump (excerpt)
GalacticStorm
posted by Dan Scavino Jr.:

2017 Arab-Islamic-American Summit Speech by President Trump (excerpt)


“There can be no coexistence with this violence. There can be no tolerating it, no accepting it, no excusing it, and no ignoring it. Every time a terrorist murders an innocent person, and falsely invokes the name of God, it should be an insult to every person of faith. Terrorists do not worship God, they worship death…..”
