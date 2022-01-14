KAZAKHSTAN UNDER CONTROL? - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220113/
This week on the New World Next Week: The unrest in Kazakhstan is at an end...or is it?; the EU simulates a cyberattack on the supply chain; and Uncle Sam sets a $600 reporting threshold for payment apps.