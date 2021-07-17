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ITALIAN HEALTH OFFICIAL WARNS OTHERS ABOUT THE COVID 19 DE-POPULATION SCAM In 2020
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260 views • July 17, 2021
This video was made in May or June of 2020. This courageous Dr was explaining inside information about the Covid 19 Depopulation plan warning all about the testing, vaccine & future plans for the public. Back then I didn't understand a lot of what he was talking about then. Now we do. THANK YOU BRAVE MAN...
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