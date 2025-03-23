Laws imposing Control...

Malachi Martin, the hard-hitting former Jesuit, wrote in his book, `The Keys of this Blood` how rules and regulations would supersede all Religions. In the book he states how the New World Order in the most practical terms, needed to get individuals and groups in every class and station of life to think about life’s problems without reference to the Christian transcendent, and without reference to God and the laws of God. The need to get them to react with antipathy and positive opposition to any introduction of Christian views or any other religious views for the treatment and solution of the problems of modern life. The `god` now is Science. Follow the science is the new religious mantra. We have seen this happening since Covid. Overnight `my body, my choice`, became obsolete. There were No religious exemptions for the covid vaccine, it didn`t matter what views or rights you thought you had. We see what happened to the Canadian Truck drivers, their accounts were frozen and anybody who helped them were also punished. Here this man is refusing to accept the Transgender ideology, and he is being punished. The system running the entire world will use laws to get us all to comply to wherever they`re trying to push us. Now is the time to stand, and be prepared for a hard battle.