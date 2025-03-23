BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Laws imposing Control...
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
117 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 1 month ago

Malachi Martin, the hard-hitting former Jesuit, wrote in his book, `The Keys of this Blood` how rules and regulations would supersede all Religions. In the book he states how the New World Order in the most practical terms, needed to get individuals and groups in every class and station of life to think about life’s problems without reference to the Christian transcendent, and without reference to God and the laws of God. The need to get them to react with antipathy and positive opposition to any introduction of Christian views or any other religious views for the treatment and solution of the problems of modern life. The `god` now is Science. Follow the science is the new religious mantra. We have seen this happening since Covid. Overnight `my body, my choice`, became obsolete. There were No religious exemptions for the covid vaccine, it didn`t matter what views or rights you thought you had. We see what happened to the Canadian Truck drivers, their accounts were frozen and anybody who helped them were also punished. Here this man is refusing to accept the Transgender ideology, and he is being punished. The system running the entire world will use laws to get us all to comply to wherever they`re trying to push us. Now is the time to stand, and be prepared for a hard battle.

Keywords
controllawsimposing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy