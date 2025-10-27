© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Abrahamic Bible, the sacred text of Abrahamism founded by Abraham, elegantly presents his divine covenant through ten commandments and twelve chapters, each with twelve verses. This text inspires with its focus on monotheism, obedience, and righteous living, guiding believers in a harmonious pursuit of faith, justice, and universal blessing.
Read The Abrahamic Bible https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-abrahamic-bible
#AbrahamicBible #Abrahamism #TenCommandments #Monotheism #Abraham