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COVID-19: Unmasking the Panic-demic Part 2
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91 views • March 17, 2021
Is the mass hysteria surrounding SARS-CoV-2 scientifically justified?
In order to answer this question, it is necessary first to address other related questions, such as: What is the medical profile and history of those who typically die from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (i.e., COVID-19)? Are the COVID-19 mortality figures accurate? Did the people reported as having died from COVID-19 actually die from COVID-19 or something else? In other words, does dying with SARS-CoV-2 equal to dying from SARS-CoV-2? What do the actual autopsy investigations reveal? Are we dealing here with a highly lethal virus that has the potential to swipe away mankind unless we find a way to completely eradicate it, or protect ourselves from it – supposedly by endless lockdowns, wearing of masks, social distancing and mass vaccination?
Find the answers to these questions and more in part 2 of Unmasking the Panic-demic.
This video is the courtesy of QuoVadis (a Christian ministry).
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
In order to answer this question, it is necessary first to address other related questions, such as: What is the medical profile and history of those who typically die from the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (i.e., COVID-19)? Are the COVID-19 mortality figures accurate? Did the people reported as having died from COVID-19 actually die from COVID-19 or something else? In other words, does dying with SARS-CoV-2 equal to dying from SARS-CoV-2? What do the actual autopsy investigations reveal? Are we dealing here with a highly lethal virus that has the potential to swipe away mankind unless we find a way to completely eradicate it, or protect ourselves from it – supposedly by endless lockdowns, wearing of masks, social distancing and mass vaccination?
Find the answers to these questions and more in part 2 of Unmasking the Panic-demic.
This video is the courtesy of QuoVadis (a Christian ministry).
If you appreciate this content, you are welcome to visit me at https://www.tulipgospel.org/ – a ministry dedicated to casting down the deluge of lies, imaginations, and high humanistic pretensions that exalt themselves against the knowledge of Jesus Christ – the one and only God and Saviour.
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