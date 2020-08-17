Antifa Terrorists in Portland BRUTALLY Stomp Man to DEATH after Pulling him out of Car (Aug. 16th)

Here's all footage/clips that I could find of the Incident. From the Reporter on scene what I was able to find was Antifa/BLM pulled this guy out of his truck then proceeded to beat him (7 or 8 Different People) until he was dead.



They also Robbed him afterwards (or his truck anyway).



Leftist Scum and "Media" are already trying to spin this as " nAzi tries to run over pEaCefUl pRotEstors".



But then again... They always do that; and that's why we get source footage and mirror it on Alt Tech like Bitchute and Brighteon (I'll add those links here and on my Twitter "Chad of the CHAZ".



#PortlandKilling #PortlandProtest #Portland