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(PRESS RELEASE) We Are Not Terr@rists - Ex-RCMP for Freedom Convoy 2022 - 020722
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151 views • February 07, 2022
This is from Bright Light News on Rumble.
Ex-RCMP Officer Danny Bulford has been working extensively with the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizing team and police to ensure a peaceful and safe event for Ottawa citizens, truckers and supporters.
In this press release, Bulford addresses citizens of Ottawa, the false govt and media narrative and his extensive background in counter-terrorism tactics.
Galatians 5:1 ESV
For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research. You'll never find answers or truth on MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
Ex-RCMP Officer Danny Bulford has been working extensively with the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizing team and police to ensure a peaceful and safe event for Ottawa citizens, truckers and supporters.
In this press release, Bulford addresses citizens of Ottawa, the false govt and media narrative and his extensive background in counter-terrorism tactics.
Galatians 5:1 ESV
For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.
My name is Cynthia and this channel is only to provide access to share information and videos to more people. None of these videos belong to me, all found somewhere else and no money involved. This video may have an important message as I or others may be interested in knowing about or may find important or controversial. You are encouraged to do your own research. You'll never find answers or truth on MSM or TV that push their agenda. Review the evidence, go to the original sources, find the answers somewhere else, to come to your own conclusions. I am not held responsible for anything you might see or hear, your consciousness is. Stand up for your rights, as a free American or you will lose those rights and may never have freedom again.
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