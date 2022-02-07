(PRESS RELEASE) We Are Not Terr@rists - Ex-RCMP for Freedom Convoy 2022 - 020722

This is from Bright Light News on Rumble.

Ex-RCMP Officer Danny Bulford has been working extensively with the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizing team and police to ensure a peaceful and safe event for Ottawa citizens, truckers and supporters.



In this press release, Bulford addresses citizens of Ottawa, the false govt and media narrative and his extensive background in counter-terrorism tactics.



Galatians 5:1 ESV

For freedom Christ has set us free; stand firm therefore, and do not submit again to a yoke of slavery.



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