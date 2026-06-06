RT News - June 6 2026 2PM GMT

June 6, 2026

rt.com









RT reports exclusively from attack sites in Lebanon where despite a renewed ceasefire Israel is maintaining its daily drone strikes on the embattled country's south. Iran launches new ballistic missile strikes on US military bases in the Gulf. It follows multiple American drone attacks on Qeshm Island - which Washington claimed were 'defensive'. Close to a thousand Ukrainian drones are repelled across Russia's skies overnight. Many are shot down over the Leningrad region with seven people wounded. Yerevan launches criminal proceedings against members of the 'Strong Armenia' alliance for alleged 'vote buying' - a move largely seen as political. Critics slam the Pashinyan government for silencing prominent opposition voices ahead of Sunday's parliamentary elections.





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