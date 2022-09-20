Situation Update, Sep 20, 2022 - USDA air dropping vaccines from helicopters across 13 states

0:00 Juicy Story

2:47 Other News

9:11 Science

16:35 USDA vaccine dropps

40:05 Illegal Aliens

43:05 Shiry Sapir





- The USDA is using a fleet of helicopters to air drop vaccines disguised as food with marshmallow flavoring

- These are claimed to be RABIES vaccines for raccoons

- But if viral vaccines can be given orally, when are they using NEEDLES for the human vaccines?

- The Pentagon developed Lyme Disease as a bioweapon, and has been trying to cover it up ever since

- Most #polio cases in the world are caused by polio #vaccines - to keep the epidemic alive

- The USDA is in the DEATH business, working with #pesticide manufacturers to poison the food

- Beyond Meat executive arrested for biting the NOSE off another man (tastes like chicken?)

- Chinese biotech company just bought 1,400 acres in Florida to build a MONKEY bio-research farm







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/