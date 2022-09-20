Situation Update, Sep 20, 2022 - USDA air dropping vaccines from helicopters across 13 states

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0:00 Juicy Story
2:47 Other News
9:11 Science
16:35 USDA vaccine dropps
40:05 Illegal Aliens
43:05 Shiry Sapir
- The USDA is using a fleet of helicopters to air drop vaccines disguised as food with marshmallow flavoring
- These are claimed to be RABIES vaccines for raccoons
- But if viral vaccines can be given orally, when are they using NEEDLES for the human vaccines?
- The Pentagon developed Lyme Disease as a bioweapon, and has been trying to cover it up ever since
- Most #polio cases in the world are caused by polio #vaccines - to keep the epidemic alive
- The USDA is in the DEATH business, working with #pesticide manufacturers to poison the food
- Beyond Meat executive arrested for biting the NOSE off another man (tastes like chicken?)
- Chinese biotech company just bought 1,400 acres in Florida to build a MONKEY bio-research farm
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