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04/17/2023【The House Judiciary Committee holds "Victims Of Violent Crime In Manhattan" Hearing】Sister Thunderbolt: While I was walking towards the protesting site, the passers-by shouted “Free Miles Guo” in support of our efforts. Now, the U.S. congress has initiated an investigation into the judicial system. These show that the voice of the NFSC has really penetrated the darkness. The CCP think they can buy the world off with money, but that's not the case.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/17/2023【众议院司法委员会"曼哈顿暴力犯罪受害者"听证会】霹雳姐姐：当我走向抗议地点时，路人高喊“释放郭文贵”来支持我们的抗争。现在，美国国会已经启动了对司法系统的调查。这些都表明，新中国联邦的声音真的穿透了黑暗。共产党以为他们用金钱就可以把这个世界收买，其实不然。