Create New Account
X22 Report - Ep. 3182a - Biden’s Economy Is Built On Lies, It’s An Illusion, Economic Truth Will Win
channel image
X22 Report
39 Subscribers
12 views
Published Tuesday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________________

Newsom is destroying CA, as he follows the [WEF] agenda the people are going to see that it is a failure. Germany and CA are imploding. The people are experiencing the economic lies that Biden continually puts out, in the end the people will realize that Biden lied about the economy and Trump told the truth. Game over.

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3hamasq anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket