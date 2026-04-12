High-Degree Freemasons Are Planning a Health Dictatorship – On the Occasion of World Health Day, April 7th, 2026

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The WHO claims to promote global health. Yet its actions show that it has repeatedly declared questionable pandemics in recent years, and the pharmaceutical industry has profited massively from its vaccination recommendations. Who is behind the WHO, and how closely is it tied to the pharmaceutical industry? What impact has its influence had on the development of medicine over the last 100 years? What does all this have to do with high-degree freemasonry, and why is it necessary to warn about the WHO and its planned international health regulations? This documentary reveals the connections between the WHO and high-degree freemasonry and what their true objectives are.

Chapters

More broadcasts on the topic:

▶️ Secret Doctrine of High-Degree Freemasons: „Satan is God.“ | 22nd AZK, Part 1 by Ivo Sasek

▶️ Pandemic Profiteers Control the WHO

▶️ WHO Covertly Breaks International Law“

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00:02:40:

Who founded the WHO and who is its financier?

00:07:52:

A Review on former alleged pandemics and how they profited

00:11:51:

Also several pharmaceutical companies show clear connections to high degree freemasonry

00:17:15:

Conclusion