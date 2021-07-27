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BURN IN HELL!
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80 views • July 27, 2021
Having a family vs. having a career? Is Christianity the initiation of the use of force? Have you ever told your daughter about your mother and why she's not in your life? Is it inevitable for parents to scar their children?
0:00 - I'm trying to implement the principles I've learned in my life and also heal from a very bad childhood. I am a female in my late 30's now and I'm in the predicament where a part of me has a strong longing to do a lot of things that I was robbed of - discover my preferences, creating the career of my dreams, travel, find the right people for me. On the other hand, if I chose that, I might not have the chance to create a family and have children. Even though I love children and would love to have a family, I don't know how I can say no to those longings and urges in me to really step out into the world and create the career and life I was supposed to have. What to do?
7:22 - Is Christianity the initiation of the use of force, in that if you do not accept Jesus as your personal savior, you will burn in hell forever?
16:03 - What's your opinion on surrounding children with extended family? Should it be a weekly/monthly/seasonal thing? I'm just curious what's considered a healthy amount of time for the child?
17:21 - Every person I've talked to has had some sort of trauma or dysfunction in their childhood. Is it inevitable for parents to scar their children?
18:56 - Have you ever told your daughter about your mother and why she's not in your life? Or are you waiting for her to ask you? I'm just curious if that's a topic that needs to be discussed with a child, and if yes (because personally I think it's important), how would you talk about it?
20:00 - After doing two videos with Dr. Peter Gray a while ago, what are your thoughts on his views, Sudbury school and unschooling? I got a sense from your recent videos in regard to parenting or your educational approach it is a little different from then.
20:43 - How people in a free society will deal with things like propaganda, religion, professional sports and other things that are harmful for human reason and prosperity?
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0:00 - I'm trying to implement the principles I've learned in my life and also heal from a very bad childhood. I am a female in my late 30's now and I'm in the predicament where a part of me has a strong longing to do a lot of things that I was robbed of - discover my preferences, creating the career of my dreams, travel, find the right people for me. On the other hand, if I chose that, I might not have the chance to create a family and have children. Even though I love children and would love to have a family, I don't know how I can say no to those longings and urges in me to really step out into the world and create the career and life I was supposed to have. What to do?
7:22 - Is Christianity the initiation of the use of force, in that if you do not accept Jesus as your personal savior, you will burn in hell forever?
16:03 - What's your opinion on surrounding children with extended family? Should it be a weekly/monthly/seasonal thing? I'm just curious what's considered a healthy amount of time for the child?
17:21 - Every person I've talked to has had some sort of trauma or dysfunction in their childhood. Is it inevitable for parents to scar their children?
18:56 - Have you ever told your daughter about your mother and why she's not in your life? Or are you waiting for her to ask you? I'm just curious if that's a topic that needs to be discussed with a child, and if yes (because personally I think it's important), how would you talk about it?
20:00 - After doing two videos with Dr. Peter Gray a while ago, what are your thoughts on his views, Sudbury school and unschooling? I got a sense from your recent videos in regard to parenting or your educational approach it is a little different from then.
20:43 - How people in a free society will deal with things like propaganda, religion, professional sports and other things that are harmful for human reason and prosperity?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.fdrurl.com/donate
Bitcoin Address: 1Fd8RuZqJNG4v56rPD1v6rgYptwnHeJRWs
Litecoin Address: Lbxr3M8oezWaguEBc35MoyvQT88C85Sqpi
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon US Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUS
Amazon Canada Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
Amazon UK Affiliate Link: www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Stefan Molyneux's Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
Google+: https://www.google.com/+StefanMolyneux_Freedomain_Radio
Linked In: http://www.linkedin.com/pub/stefan-molyneux/5/72a/703
Freedomain Radio Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.Freedomain.Radio
Twitter: https://twitter.com/freedomainradio
Google+: https://www.google.com/+FreedomainradioFDR
LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/freedomain-radio
Message Board: http://board.freedomainradio.com
Meet-Up Groups: http://www.meetup.com/Freedomain-Radio/
Blogspot: http://freedomain.blogspot.com/
iTunes Podcasts: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id552010683
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