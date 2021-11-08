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28 prominent pedophiles in Australia topped by primeminister Morrison
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32 views • November 08, 2021
1. URGENT MESSAGE TO HUMANITY - FROM BRAVE AUSSIES. A HEARING IN THE SENATE ABOUT 28 PROMINENT PEDOPHILES TOPPED BY PRIMEMINISTER SCOTT MORRISON.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ex6dvBQqzf7L/
2. Here is the list of the 28 pedophiles namned in Australia.
https://www.brighteon.com/81069da9-27d0-45ea-8637-5b58e3525530
3. Satanic pedophiles are all over the World. Australia is not a rare exception. Here you can read about England and Hollywood. Pizzagate is real, just read Wikileaks emails.
http://www.conspiracytruths.co.uk/britishpmheathinvestigatedinchildabuseclaims.html
4. Nazi Police attack Aboriginal Elder in Wheelchair in Australia
https://www.brighteon.com/1ca789f1-bea6-4e1e-ac78-8fdf3baab4c9
5. This is a mix of different intresting subjects.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhwwe4FQ60lE/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ex6dvBQqzf7L/
2. Here is the list of the 28 pedophiles namned in Australia.
https://www.brighteon.com/81069da9-27d0-45ea-8637-5b58e3525530
3. Satanic pedophiles are all over the World. Australia is not a rare exception. Here you can read about England and Hollywood. Pizzagate is real, just read Wikileaks emails.
http://www.conspiracytruths.co.uk/britishpmheathinvestigatedinchildabuseclaims.html
4. Nazi Police attack Aboriginal Elder in Wheelchair in Australia
https://www.brighteon.com/1ca789f1-bea6-4e1e-ac78-8fdf3baab4c9
5. This is a mix of different intresting subjects.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mhwwe4FQ60lE/
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665
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