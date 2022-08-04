FBI LEAKS - PROJECT VERITAS DOCS REVEAL THE FBI IS COMING FOR PATRIOTS - Jack Posobeic, Aug 3 2022

This video that I'm sharing is from Human Events Daily on YT, with Jack Posobeic. Only part of the description is below, links and things are a problem. Issues often with description section here when pasting during uploading, so all of it then disappears. My image thumbnail won't upload either.

LEAKED FBI DOCUMENTS sent from a whistleblower to Project Veritas reveal ‘extremist’ symbols now include the Gadsden Flag, the Second Amendment, Revolutionary War imagery, amongst several other common symbols and imagery. Everyone’s favorite Hungarian billionaire, George Soros, claims his district attorneys are NOT to blame for the crime wave in America; however, ZeroHedge reveals it’s Soros’ DAs’ cities that are seeing the highest rise in criminal activity. The National Fraternal Order of Police revealed that over 200 American law enforcement officers were shot in 2022 - a 14% increase from 2021. $3,000 per embryo: the Georgia State Department of Revenue released a statement that embryos count as dependents for tax purposes. Here’s your Daily dose of Human Events with @JackPosobiec