Weather Manipulation: What we Definitely Know – Lecture by Swiss ETH physicist Dr. Philipp Zeller

Geoengineering, chemtrails, HAARP, how seriously should we take this topic? Swiss physicist from ETH, Dr. Philipp Zeller, also asked this question. An amateur pilot himself, he has been studying occurences in the sky for almost three decades. Working in the patents sector for several years, he discovered critical information that he is now bringing to light.