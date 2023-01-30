Create New Account
Man Has A Seizure And Bleeds From His Mouth After Receiving The Covid-19 Vaccine 💉
546 views
The Prisoner
Published 18 hours ago |
Raw Footage: Man has a seizure and starts bleeding from his mouth after receiving the injectable Covid-19 bioweapon. Filmed at the outdoor Covid-19 vaccination clinic. The women in blue are nurses. Footage is from 2022.

Source @Covid BC

seizurevaxx2022vaccination clinic

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
