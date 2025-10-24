BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Want an Honest Government in America? Grand Jury is the Answer! Part 2: BAD JUDGES & PROSECUTORS
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
13 views • 23 hours ago

Many Americans feel that our government—at the city, county, state, and federal levels—has become unresponsive, or even corrupt.

  • Legislators pass oppressive laws that serve powerful special interests, not the people they represent.
  • Government agents enforce laws arbitrarily to get promotions for being "tough," often at the expense of citizens' rights.
  • Courts, which should be impartial, increasingly tilt the scales of justice in favor of more government power and abuse.


What can be done to change all of this?


The answer lies in one of the most powerful tools available to citizens: the educated, empowered, and independent grand jury. In this presentation series, you will learn how the grand jury is the key to restoring honesty in government.


Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for nearly 30 years, have helped thousands of Americans live free from IRS deception, robbery, and slavery.


Tune into Part 2 of this exciting interview series to learn how you can be a part of the solution.


Discover how to live and breathe free at Freedom Law School’s official website: FreedomLawSchool.org.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar tax1031 exchange
