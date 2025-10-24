Want an Honest Government in America? Grand Jury is the Answer! Part 2: BAD JUDGES & PROSECUTORS

Many Americans feel that our government—at the city, county, state, and federal levels—has become unresponsive, or even corrupt.

Legislators pass oppressive laws that serve powerful special interests, not the people they represent.

Government agents enforce laws arbitrarily to get promotions for being "tough," often at the expense of citizens' rights.

Courts, which should be impartial, increasingly tilt the scales of justice in favor of more government power and abuse.



What can be done to change all of this?



The answer lies in one of the most powerful tools available to citizens: the educated, empowered, and independent grand jury. In this presentation series, you will learn how the grand jury is the key to restoring honesty in government.



