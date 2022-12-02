CHINESE DEFIANCE - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Corbett Report

corbettreport





SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw503/

This week on the New World Next Week: Don't be surprised that the Chinese protests, be amazed that they happened at all; Netherlands to shut down thousands of farms and other major polluting businesses; and the FDA greenlights lab-grown chicken.