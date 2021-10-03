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Dr John Campbell: Home ivermectin based kits in India
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17 views • October 03, 2021
Posted 22September2021:
Goa, home medical kit with ivermectin, zinc and vitamin D
Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in the presence of Minister for Health Shri
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-all-adults-in-goa-to-be-given-ivermectin-drug/article34532312.ece
https://www.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Home-Isolation-Monitoring-Kits-For-COVID-19-Launched.pdf
Pulse Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Paracetamol tablets (15), Vitamin C tablets (30), Multivitamin tablets with Zinc (30)
Vitamin D3 tablets (2 packs), Ivermectin 12mg tablets (10), Doxycycline 100mg tablets (10), Three-ply face masks (5)
N-95 Masks (2), Sanitizer (100ml), Alcohol based Wipes (1 box with 20 plies), Gloves (2 pairs)
Uttar Pradesh Population 204 million
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-fresh-covid-cases-in-up-s-59-districts-australian-mp-praises-yogi-govt-101631606229422.html
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-with-fewer-side-effects-ivermectin-still-used-widely-in-india-despite-who-recommendation-against-it/article34540312.ece
No fresh Covid cases in UP's 59 districts
Last 24 hours, 191,446 samples tested
33 samples tested positive
Test Positivity Rate, lower than 0.01
Active caseload Currently 187, April, 310,783
Factors to explain success
Targeted testing of specific groups
Early detection
Contact tracing
Isolation
Free and timely provision of medicine kits and treatment to the rural populace
$2.65 per person
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed
State government, 50 lakh medical kits through village surveillance committees
A team of doctors will supervise the administration of doses as well as distribution of the medical kits among the children in all 75 districts of the state
https://medicalupdateonline.com/2021/05/home-isolation-and-ivermectin-based-treatment-kits/
August 2020
Government Order (GO), ivermectin-based treatment kit
People with mild or asymptomatic covid-19
Kept in home isolation
Mild case
Oxygen saturation more than 94%
Moderate case
Oxygen saturations 90-94%
Indication for hospitalisation
Oxygen saturations below 90%
Of those testing positive
90% successfully treated at home
10% hospitalised
Treatment pack: Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Zinc
Paracetamol, Thermometer, Pulse oximeter
Local Covid Control Centres
Twice-daily phone calls to household contacts to check on progress
They asked for oxygen saturation levels and temperature readings
Checked that ivermectin and doxycycline had been taken
Goa, home medical kit with ivermectin, zinc and vitamin D
Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant in the presence of Minister for Health Shri
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/coronavirus-all-adults-in-goa-to-be-given-ivermectin-drug/article34532312.ece
https://www.goa.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Home-Isolation-Monitoring-Kits-For-COVID-19-Launched.pdf
Pulse Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Paracetamol tablets (15), Vitamin C tablets (30), Multivitamin tablets with Zinc (30)
Vitamin D3 tablets (2 packs), Ivermectin 12mg tablets (10), Doxycycline 100mg tablets (10), Three-ply face masks (5)
N-95 Masks (2), Sanitizer (100ml), Alcohol based Wipes (1 box with 20 plies), Gloves (2 pairs)
Uttar Pradesh Population 204 million
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-fresh-covid-cases-in-up-s-59-districts-australian-mp-praises-yogi-govt-101631606229422.html
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/covid-19-with-fewer-side-effects-ivermectin-still-used-widely-in-india-despite-who-recommendation-against-it/article34540312.ece
No fresh Covid cases in UP's 59 districts
Last 24 hours, 191,446 samples tested
33 samples tested positive
Test Positivity Rate, lower than 0.01
Active caseload Currently 187, April, 310,783
Factors to explain success
Targeted testing of specific groups
Early detection
Contact tracing
Isolation
Free and timely provision of medicine kits and treatment to the rural populace
$2.65 per person
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/indias-ivermectin-blackout-secret-revealed
State government, 50 lakh medical kits through village surveillance committees
A team of doctors will supervise the administration of doses as well as distribution of the medical kits among the children in all 75 districts of the state
https://medicalupdateonline.com/2021/05/home-isolation-and-ivermectin-based-treatment-kits/
August 2020
Government Order (GO), ivermectin-based treatment kit
People with mild or asymptomatic covid-19
Kept in home isolation
Mild case
Oxygen saturation more than 94%
Moderate case
Oxygen saturations 90-94%
Indication for hospitalisation
Oxygen saturations below 90%
Of those testing positive
90% successfully treated at home
10% hospitalised
Treatment pack: Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, Zinc
Paracetamol, Thermometer, Pulse oximeter
Local Covid Control Centres
Twice-daily phone calls to household contacts to check on progress
They asked for oxygen saturation levels and temperature readings
Checked that ivermectin and doxycycline had been taken
Keywords
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