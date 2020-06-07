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For months we have seen our way of life change dramatically. We have been told time and time again things will never be the same and we must accept the new normal.
Now the social engineers have revealed their hand and officially launched their solution to this crisis. The proposed solution is the Great Reset.
In this report we examine what exactly is the great reset and who is involved. We also explore what the Great Reset means for humanity as face unprecedented times.
Now is the time for a 'great reset'
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2020/06/now-is-the-time-for-a-great-reset/
World Economic Forum and UN Sign Strategic Partnership Framework
https://www.weforum.org/press/2019/06/world-economic-forum-and-un-sign-strategic-partnership-framework/
The Great Reset
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfVdMWzKwjc
What is the Fourth Industrial Revolution?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kpW9JcWxKq0